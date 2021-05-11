Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Boat Crash Was More Intense Than We Could've Imagined

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Dock drama.

On tonight, May 10's episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, the drama that's been teased all season finally occurred. We're, of course, talking about the moment mega-yacht Parsifal III made contact with a docking wall. Yet, the new episode revealed that there were two mishaps involving docking.

The initial accident, which occurred towards the latter half of the episode, certainly came out of nowhere. In the moments leading up to the problem, Captain Glenn Shephard noted to first mate Gary King that the wind was blowing 25 knots and advised his deckhand team to ease out one of the lines and place more fenders on the dock.

Although some fenders were already in place, deckhand Sydney Zaruba began to panic when she noticed the ship heading "really far to starboard." As Sydney called out to Gary, fellow deckhand Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux scrambled to grab more fenders.

"We might need to startup, Glenn," Gary radioed to the captain.

Despite Glenn racing to start up the ship, Parsifal III found itself making contact with the dock.

"We're rubbing on the dock, Glenn," the first mate told the captain. "We're rubbing on the dock."