Mare of Easttown Revealed Katie Bailey's Fate & We're Desperate for More Answers

Warning: This article features spoilers for episode four of Mare of Easttown.
Katie Bailey (Caitlin Houlahan) is missing, not dead.
On Sunday, May 9's episode of Mare of Easttown, viewers learned the fate of Dawn Bailey's (Enid Graham) daughter, who has been missing and presumed dead since the start of the season. However, as the latest episode made clear, Katie is very much alive and being held by a man in a makeshift prison connected to Bennie's Tavern.
The revelation came about after another girl, named Missy (Sasha Frolova), was attacked, taken by the undisclosed kidnapper and locked in a cell. At first, it seemed as though Missy was alone, but Katie soon revealed herself.
"No one can hear you in here," Katie said to a screaming Missy. "I'm Katie. Katie Bailey."
This moment proved that Dawn's year-long quest to find Katie and frustrations with the police were valid. Furthermore, it made us wonder if this unknown culprit played a part in Erin McMenamin's (Cailee Spaeny) death.
As fans of the show well know, teen mom Erin was found deceased in the woods after an altercation with her ex-boyfriend and his current girlfriend. While many suspects have popped up since the premiere, including Deacon Mark Burton (James McArdle), who seemed to be in possession of the deceased's bike, the new episode indicated that the crimes may all be connected.
Apparently, all three women created accounts on an escort site, named Sidedoor. Although Erin's best friend assured Detective Sergeant Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet) and Detective Colin Zabel (Evan Peters) that Erin never met with a client, we aren't so sure.
Erin was a dedicated mother to her baby and was ready to do anything to pay to fix her son's ears. So, we wonder if Erin's death was a kidnapping gone wrong?
Although, Deacon Mark does seem awfully suspicious since he was the last person to speak to Erin and has a sexual misconduct allegation against him at a previous parish. But, we doubt he'd have access to Bennie's Tavern.
There's also the mysterious necklace Mare discovered among Erin's belongings with 5.29.17 etched on it. It's unlikely that a random client would've given Erin the necklace.
Could the kidnappings and murder be two separate culprits? We don't have the answers just yet, but know we'll be tuning in next week to find out.
Mare of Easttown is available on HBO and HBO Max.