Alex Rodriguez Is "Very Shocked" By Jennifer Lopez's Reunion With Ben Affleck

There's no denying that everyone is freaking out over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's recent getaway together.
The duo, who dated for two whirlwind years and got engaged in the early aughts, enjoyed a weeklong vacation in Montana, multiple sources previously confirmed to E! News. Per an insider, the former couple, dubbed as Bennifer, traveled to the Yellowstone Club shortly after attending the VAX LIVE concert in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 2.
"They were alone," the source shared at the time. "Just the two of them."
But while many pop culture fans are reveling in this news, there's one person who isn't exactly swooning over their reunion: Alex Rodriguez.
A source close to J.Lo tells E! News the retired MLB player is flabbergasted more than anything else, especially since they officially broke up and called off their engagement just a month ago.
"A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on," the source reveals. "He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him."
According to the source, Alex is "saddened" about J.Lo's reunion with the Justice League actor, so much so that he's reached out to her to let her know "he's upset."
As the insider summed it up, "She's not interested in rekindling anything with A-Rod and is done."
The Hustlers actress and retired athlete decided to part ways in mid-April after four years together. Days later, she and A-Rod reunited briefly with a separate source telling E! News they were "trying to work things out."
However, at the end of the month, the Batman V Superman actor and Jennifer were spotted hanging out together. Ben was photographed being picked up and dropped off at the J.Lo Beauty founder's home in Los Angeles. At the time, a different source clarified that they were "just friends."
But it appears sparks are flying once again between the two. A second insider close to J.Lo explains their weeklong reunion gave them a chance to "see where this could lead."
"She wants to give it a shot with Ben," the insider puts it simply. "They never really had closure and she has always wondered what could have been. The timing was never right and they were in different places until now."
The source notes that "they have always stayed in touch and had a strong connection."
"She finally has had the opportunity to spend time with him and see where this could lead," the insider explains to E! News. "They are very comfortable together and it's easy. She wants to keep seeing him and is very happy."
As fans will recall, it's been 17 years since Ben and Jen decided to end their engagement. They first started dating in July 2002 while filming Gigli together. By November, the 48-year-old Oscar winner popped the big question.
Just days before they were set to exchange vows in September 2003, they called off the wedding, but wouldn't go public with the news until several months later.
