Camila Morrone Shows Rare Show of Support for Leonardo DiCaprio as His Next Role Takes Shape

Once upon a time... on Instagram, Camila Morrone finally showed a little PDA.
The model, 23, discreetly sent some love to her boyfriend of about three and a half years, Leonardo DiCaprio, on her Instagram Story this week. Keeping true to their private romance, Camila didn't utter a word or even write a caption, while still subtly showing her support for the Oscar winner's legendary acting career.
On Monday, May 10, she re-shared Leo's Instagram post that teased his next project, Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese.
Leo, 46, wrote, "First look at #KillersOfTheFlowerMoon" and plugged the link in his bio for more info. The image from the upcoming Apple film depicted Leo (with curtain bangs!) in a suit at a dinner table, along with actress Lily Gladstone, who was wrapped in a striped Pendleton blanket.
Lily plays Mollie, a Native American woman from the Osage Nation, who falls in love with Leo's character Ernest, according to Osage News. In the scene, Mollie invites Ernest for dinner in Oklahoma in 1919.
Per the outlet, "A bowl of grape dumplings sits on the table in red Spode China. Grape dumplings are still made to this day and Osages still use red and blue Spode dishes for their ceremonial dinners and special occasions. It's considered the finest dishes to use by many Osage women, young and old. Judging from the meal, the dishes and the blanket Gladstone is wearing, this was most likely an important dinner."
Killers of the Flower Moon is based on David Grann's book about the Reign of Terror crimes. It also stars Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons and Tantoo Cardinal.
According to Osage News, filming began April 19 with "many Osage tribal members with speaking roles."
Clearly, Camila is a fan of the project, as she re-posted the first look image on her own account. The nod seemingly proves they're still going strong more than three years after they started dating.
During quarantine, the couple fostered a Siberian Husky pup and Leo really embraced "settling into this domestic life" with Cami, a source told E! News in December.
The insider explained that the Inception star, who was filming another movie in the winter, was focusing on his relationship with the Never Goin' Back actress—"as opposed to all the time he used to spend out with his boys... He does really like his life with her and they're a lot more coupley than they used to be."