Lana Condor's Vera Bradley Collab Proves You Don't Have to Sacrifice Style To Be Sustainable

Lana Condor can now add "designer" to her impressive list of roles!
To celebrate the launch of Vera Bradley's Recycled Cotton collection, the To All The Boys actress partnered with the brand for her first-ever fashion collaboration: A functional yet extremely chic backpack.
"I've always been a huge fan of Vera Bradley since I was a kid. All the women in my family are big fans, so I always associated these really positive, awesome memories with the brand," Lana revealed to E!. "I had the wonderful opportunity of being able to design a bag that's part of their Utility Collection. They have their core styles like their totes, duffels and crossbodys, but I really wanted to create a backpack because I'm very much a backpack girl. Mainly out of functionality because I travel quite a bit. I always have a backpack with me when I go to set because I have a lot of things I want to keep with me."
Vera Bradley's Recycled Cotton collection features the beloved brand's iconic styles and prints, but now with fabric that's made of 50% recycled and 50% conventional cotton.
And as an avid backpack wearer and fashion icon, Lana gave us some styling inspiration for wearing her backpack on a daily basis in case backpacks aren't your go-to.
"For everyday, I would do a white tee tucked into your favorite pair of denim. I'm really into black denim right now like ripped Levi's," the star advised. "If you're traveling, I would go for an oversized trench coat moment and then wear it on one shoulder."
Lana Utility Backpack in Recycled Cotton
With functionality and style in mind, Lana designed this limited-edition backpack for individuals on the go! Made from recycled cotton, this backpack features pink lining and tons of pockets to help you stay organized no matter where your day may take you.
And if you're wondering what the star is up to post-To All The Boys, Lana is booked and busy!
"Besides the new partnership with Vera Bradley, I am getting ready to start shooting this movie called Moonshot. It's a sci-fi rom-com with myself and Cole Sprouse," Lana revealed to E!. And with this month being AAPI Heritage Month, the star is planning on using her platform for good. "I'm doing a bunch of different various like panels that will give me the opportunity to use my voice and continue to stand up for our community this month."
The Lana Utility Backpack is now available to shop on Verabradley.com. Below we've rounded up a few of our favorites from the Recycled Cotton collection to give you some inspiration for your purchases.
Utility Small Crossbody Bag in Recycled Cotton
We're obsessed with this color and style! With plenty of pockets, this crossbody bag is great for traveling and busy days running errands.
Large Travel Duffel Bag in Recycled Cotton
Your future weekend getaway won't be complete without a durable yet adorable duffle bag! This one offers interior and exterior pockets and plenty of room for outfit changes.
Pencil Pouch in Recycled Cotton
Made with 100% recycled cotton, this sleek case features loops to fit neatly inside a three-ring binder and two zip pockets. It's perfect for keeping school supplies organized or to store makeup on the go.
Crossbody Sling Bag in Recycled Cotton
Available in four versatile hues, this stylish sling bag is a must if you never stay in one place for long. It offers thoughtfully placed pockets, so you can carry your phone, wallet and beauty must-haves.
Hanging Travel Organizer in Recycled Cotton
If you're gearing up for a summer full of travels, don't forget to pick up this hanging travel organizer. It has a quilted compartment and two taffeta-lined, clear plastic compartments, so you can store your haircare, skincare and makeup without worrying about your precious toiletries leaking.