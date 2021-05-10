Michael Che Speaks Out After Saturday Night Live Is Accused of Cultural Appropriation

Watch : Elon Musk's Must-See Moments On "Saturday Night Live"

Michael Che is addressing the backlash surrounding one of his Saturday Night Live sketches.

The most recent episode of SNL, which aired on May 8, was already high on people's radar for booking Elon Musk as the host. The show's decision caused controversy, with several cast members speaking out about the Tesla CEO's debut on the long-running series.

Adding more fuel to the fire? Many social media users expressed their outrage with a sketch that aired on Saturday, featuring Elon, Kate McKinnon, Bowen Yang, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, Melissa Villaseñor and Mikey Day.

The segment, titled "Gen Z Hospital," highlighted popular slang such as "bestie," "no cap," "go off, king," "sis" and other vernacular. However, many online found the sketch to be offensive and a form of cultural appropriation for using African American Vernacular English (AAVE).

"Love the relabelling of AAVE and a few assorted BLACK LGBTQ+ phrases as 'Gen z' speak," one Twitter user wrote. "Love to see the erasure in real time."