Jennifer LopezSNLBRIT AwardsKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

All Stars and Beyond: Here Are 10 More Real Housewives Spinoffs We'd Love To See

Why just stop at Real Housewives All Stars? Let's get these fan favorite Housewives the spinoff series they deserve.

By Samantha Bergeson May 12, 2021 12:00 AMTags
TVReality TVThe Real Housewives Of New JerseyThe Real Housewives Of New York CityReal HousewivesThe Real Housewives Of AtlantaBravoThe Real Housewives Of Beverly HillsPeacockNBCU
Watch: "Real Housewives" All-Star Cast Revealed for New Peacock Series

Let's expand the Real Housewives TV universe. 

After all, fans were overjoyed at the news of Real Housewives All Stars coming to Peacock with stars Cynthia BaileyLuann de LessepsMelissa GorgaTeresa GuidiceKenya MooreKyle Richards and Ramona Singer getting whisked away to a tropical paradise in Turks and Caicos to be filmed "Big Brother style" according to an E! News source. A series of Instagram posts from the cast already prove that the ladies from Real Housewives franchises of New Jersey, New York, Atlanta and Beverly Hills had the time of their life. 

All Stars only opened the door to speculate what other spinoffs could be in the works. The series even wrapped filming on May 4, so now is the perfect time to start planning.

From Bachelor-style dating shows to real estate-themed spinoffs, here are some of our top picks for show ideas that we're ready to start binging ASAP. 

photos
The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

Keep scrolling for our prime ideas for more spinoff series featuring our favorite Housewives.

YouTube
Countess Courtship

Luann de Lesseps has held titles like Countess, cabaret star, Mrs. Tom D'Agostino and plenty more in her time. After her romance with Hamptons-based trainer Garth Wakeford fizzled, Luann deserves her own dating spotlight series. Grab your Jovani dresses, Luann should be on a Bachelorette-esque spinoff. 

Michael Lavine/Bravo
The Sonja By Sonja Morgan Apprentice

Bethenny Frankel has The Big Shot With Bethenny to find a VP of Operations for her Skinnygirl empire. So doesn't Tipsy Girl need its own series? While Sonja Morgan's so-called "cheater brand" by Frankel may be defunct, her internship program is still going strong. Give party girl Sonja—the mastermind behind lifestyle brand Sonja by Sonja Morgan—her well-deserved Apprentice type spinoff already!

Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo
Singer's Turtle Time

Lisa Vanderpump has Overserved; it's time for Ramona Singer to have her signature Turtle Time cocktail hour on primetime. Ramona can invite her 50 closest pals, air her dirty laundry with co-stars and prove her blood type is pinot grigio with pride. 

Charles Sykes/Bravo
Atlanta's Next Top Model

Way back in 2012, Kenya Moore teased an America's Next Top Model-like series set in the pageant world with her production company Moore Vision Media. While the reality show never got off the ground, why not reboot the idea with an ATL twist?

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Pole Dancing With Porsha

If you've been watching The Real Housewives of Atlanta, then you're more than familiar with Strippergate. It remains to be seen whether Porsha Williams and Bolo were intimate, but it is clear Porsha would be the best judge of a pole dancing Magic Mike spinoff.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Judge Erika

Judge Judy is so overdone. The series even announced its 25th season would be its last...which leaves a glaring gap in our judicial reality TV binges. Erika Girardi knows her way around a courtroom, so why not have her be judge, jury and pop star? 

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Married...With Realtors

Kyle Richards is no stranger to fame: her BFF's show is ending—we're not sure if you've heard of it, but it's Keeping Up With the Kardashiansand reality TV is ripe for a new family drama. Even Don't Be Tardy is calling it quits! So why don't Kyle and her loving husband Mauricio Umansky take their large brood to the small screen full-time? Mauricio's real estate company The Agency has been making waves with its high-profile clients, and Kyle's daughters even work for the firm! Get them a franchise ASAP.

Rinna Beauty
Locking Lips With Lisa Rinna

OK, back to Bachelor Nation for a second: With Chris Harrison temporarily gone, why not have Lisa Rinna take the lead? She's already proven to be reality TV gold on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has a lip gloss empire and can facilitate love in the most obscure places (hello, her daughter Amelia Hamlin has fallen head over heels for family friend Scott Disick!). Rinna could be the host of a dating series featuring other reality TV icons to play Millionaire Matchmaker—with plenty of Rinna Beauty lipstick on hand. 

Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo
Spill the Tea With Teresa

The Real Housewives of New Jersey icon deserves her own talk show after all this time. Teresa Giudice can get people to spill their darkest secrets with the flip of her hair—or a table. 

Instagram
Housewives Kids on Summer House

After the Watch What Happens Live Housewives kids special, it's only fair that some of the biggest names get their own spinoff in the same vein of Summer House. The timing couldn't be more perfect: Gia Giudice was at the center of Real Housewives of New Jersey season 11 drama and also made headlines with her viral TikTok moment thanks to Will Smith. Plus Sonja Morgan's daughter Quincy Morgan has never appeared on The Real Housewives of New York City but made her Instagram public in March 2021. And who can forget Avery Singer getting in the middle of mom Ramona Singer's feud with Leah McSweeney? The next generation of Housewives need to take center stage. Cue up a gorgeous beach house in the Hamptons and we're ready to roll!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Wendy Williams Sets the Record Straight on Her Relationship Status

2
Exclusive

Candace Cameron Bure Shares Rare Glimpse Into Lori Loughlin's Reality

3

See Photos of Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Romantic Montana Getaway

4

See Kim & Khloe Kardashian Investigate the Nori's Black Book Instagram

5

Sandra Oh Shares Her Thoughts On Returning to Grey's Anatomy