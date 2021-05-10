Attention, Lori Harvey: Michael B. Jordan Just Found Himself Thinking About Baby Names

Watch : Why Michael B. Jordan Did His Own Stunts in "Without Remorse"

Hey ladies, Michael B. Jordan has babies on the brain.

After being crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive in November 2020, the Hollywood hunk knows he has the attention of pop culture fans thanks to his acting skills and good looks.

But during his latest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Michael had hearts melting once again when he discussed his growing 16-month-old nephew.

"He's mobile now," the actor told Ellen DeGeneres on the May 10 episode. "He's figuring out his legs work. You take your eye off him and in one second, he's out of here. He's great."

While Michael admitted that his nephew has "bought me some time" when it comes to giving mom a grandchild, Ellen couldn't help but wonder about future baby names. With a father named Michael A. Jordan and his own name being Michael B. Jordan, could the pattern continue in the years to come?