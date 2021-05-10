Laverne Cox Named Host of E!'s Red Carpet Award Show Coverage

Laverne Cox is officially joining the familE!.

The Emmy-nominated actress and activist has been named host of E!'s signature red carpet award show coverage starting in 2022, E! announced today, May 10. In addition to interviewing A-listers on the Live From E! red carpet telecasts next year, the Orange Is the New Black star and Emmy-winning producer she will host a series of celebrity-based interview specials spotlighting trendsetters, tastemakers and those making an impact in the Hollywood community.

"I'm so excited and deeply humbled to be hosting E!'s iconic red carpet coverage. For many years I would wake up early on awards show days, get my snacks in place and watch E!'s coverage all day long," Cox said in a statement Monday. "I dreamed of walking red carpets. Now, not only have I had several fun and amazing personal red carpet moments, I also get to be a red carpet guide for E!'s discerning audience and chat with my colleagues and folks I deeply admire for these very special events in their lives."