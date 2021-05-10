Katy PerryJosh DuggarKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Relive Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Whirlwind Romance Picture By Picture

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are making headlines once again after reuniting for a weeklong vacation. Scroll on for a reminder on why the internet is obsessed with their love story.

By Jess Cohen May 10, 2021 6:39 PMTags
Jennifer LopezBen AffleckCouplesCelebrities

Let's get loud: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are spending time together again!

That's right, 17 years after the superstar singer and the Oscar winner ended their engagement, Lopez and Affleck enjoyed a weeklong vacation together in Montana. According to an insider, the pair took off for Yellowstone Club on May 2 after appearing separately at the star-studded VAX LIVE concert in Los Angeles.

As fans may recall, Lopez, 51, and Affleck, 48, known fondly as "Bennifer" throughout their headline-making romance, announced their breakup in January 2004, months after calling off their Santa Barbara, Calif. wedding. Though they went their separate ways—Affleck went on to have three kids with Jennifer Garner, while Lopez shares twins with Marc Anthony—a second source tells E! News, "They have been in touch here and there throughout the years."

And after Lopez, who recently called it quits with Alex Rodriguez, returned home from filming her new movie in the Dominican Republic, "Ben reached out to her to see how she was doing and they had dinner together a few times within this last month," the insider explains, adding, "It's natural between them and the chemistry is unreal. They picked up where they last left off and are enjoying each other's company right now." 

photos
50 Fascinating Facts About Jennifer Lopez

Now that the duo is making headlines once again, fans can't stop buzzing about Bennifer. Take a look at the gallery below for a reminder on why Lopez and Affleck's whirlwind romance was almost too hot to handle!

Ben-Ari Finegold/Getty Images
November 2002: Filming Gigli to Engagement

After meeting and forming a connection on the set of their movie Gigli, the duo announce their engagement in November 2002.

SONY BMG MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT
December 2002: "Jenny From the Block"

The actor stars in J.Lo's music video.

Tom Kingston/WireImage
December 2002: Red Carpet Debut

The two make their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of J.Lo's movie, Maid in Manhattan.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
January 2003: Sundance

The actor appears at the 2003 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

J.Lo supports the actor at the premiere of his superhero film Daredevil, which also stars his now-ex-wife Jennifer Garner, in Westwood, Calif.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
March 2003: Oscars

The two walk the red carpet at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif. The Hustlers actress wears a mint-colored one-shoulder Valentino gown.

Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images
July 2003: Canada Trip

The two film a Dateline interview for NBC in Vancouver.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
July 2003: Gigli Premiere

The two walk the red carpet at the premiere of their film Gigli in Westwood, Calif. 

Columbia Pictures
August 2003: Gigli Is Released

...and it's a box office flop.

Christopher Polk/Jason Merritt/Getty Images for DCP
September 2003: Wedding Is Off

The two postpone their big day, without setting a future date, days before they were set to exchange vows in a ceremony in Santa Barbara, Calif.

"Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date," they say in a statement to People at the time. "When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate 'decoy brides' at three different locations, we realized that something was awry."

The two added, "We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised. We felt what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families and our friends."

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
October 2003: Baseball Date

A month after putting off their September 2003 wedding, the two attend an MLB game between his beloved Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
January 2004: It's Over

In late January 2004, it is announced that Bennifer is no more.

"Jennifer Lopez has ended her engagement to Ben Affleck," J.Lo's rep says in a statement to People. "At this difficult time, we ask that you respect her privacy."

Meanwhile, the actor's rep tells The New York Daily News, according to the magazine, "I am not going to confirm anything about his personal life. We don't want to get dragged into quicksand. Everybody wants a war. It's not happening from our side."

Kevin Mazur/VALERIE MACON / AFP/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE
May 2021: VAX LIVE Concert

The two appear separately at the Global Citizen's VAX LIVE charity concert to promote global COVID-19 vaccine accessibility. The duo then takes off for a weeklong vacation together in Montana.

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Enjoy Weeklong Vacation Together

2

Lisa Kudrow Shares Rare Photos of Son Julian to Celebrate His Birthday

3

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Spotted on Triple Date With A-List Couples

4

Katy Perry Isn't Impressed by Orlando's Mother's Day Tribute to Her

5

John Mulaney & Anna Marie Tendler Break Up After 6 Years of Marriage