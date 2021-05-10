Naomi Osaka's Collab With Frankies Bikinis Is a Grand Slam

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Frankies Bikinis and Naomi Osaka make the ultimate doubles team!

After much anticipation, the celeb-loved swimwear brand released the first drop of their collaboration with tennis star Naomi Osaka this morning, and we're obsessed! Featuring a variety of bold yet versatile prints, fabrics and silhouettes, the collection includes everything you need for your next getaway or beach day.

"I think it's really important for brands to design for all women, not just certain sizes or shapes or body types. For me, it's important to align myself with brands that make inclusivity a priority," the tennis star explained. "Frankies Bikinis holds high standards for inclusivity, which allows everyone to be able to find products that make them feel confident and empowered. That's exactly what we aimed to do with this collection."