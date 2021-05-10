Jackie Goldschneider Teases "Battle" With Teresa Giudice and More Drama at RHONJ Reunion

Watch : Teresa Giudice Reflects on the Infamous Table Flip

The Garden State ladies are ready for "battle."

Jackie Goldschneider is teasing major drama in store on The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion ahead of this Wednesday's season 11 finale. The Bravolebrity promises she and Teresa Giudice will address their explosive fight, the cheating rumors Teresa spread about Jackie's husband Evan and Jackie's Gia Giudice "coke" analogy that sent shock waves around the world.

"The Gia piece of it was just one small piece. I think the biggest piece of it was what she did to Evan. It's not about Gia," Jackie told E! News exclusively of the reunion drama. "I think that Gia did not like her name being used but really this was about spreading an unfounded rumor with no evidence that's incredibly damaging about a member of my family. So that's really what we discussed the most. You know, the Gia thing, we've all moved past it and I don't really want to give it life anymore. We'll all just wait and see how it plays out at reunion."