You Have to See Travis Barker's Jaw-Dropping Mother's Day Gifts for Kourtney Kardashian

Roses are red, these bouquets are huge and it already seems like Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are the perfect two.
The Blink-182 drummer is not holding back when it come to showing his love for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star—and Mother's Day 2021 was no exception. Just two weeks after calling Kourtney "a blessing to this world" on her birthday, Travis showered the mom of three with a lavish display of roses on Sunday, May 9.
The life-size, over-the-top bouquets came in three concrete columns in various heights that took over Kourtney's entire entryway. She shared videos of the pink and green flowers on Instagram Stories and tagged Travis with heart and almost-crying face emojis. Kourtney is mom to three children—Mason, Penelope and Reign—with ex Scott Disick.
Travis and Kourtney have been going strong since becoming Instagram official in December 2020 and this isn't the first time Travis has showered Kourtney with extravagant flowers.
Last month just before her 42nd birthday on Apr. 18, Kourt showed off an enormous and extravagant arrangement of at least white 200 tulips displayed on a floor in her house and resting underneath an installation of hanging gardenias.
She tagged her boyfriend Travis Barker in the clip, adding a black heart. "Tulips and gardenias are my favorite flowers," Kourtney later wrote. "My entire house smells yummy."
Travis has credited Kourtney for helping him overcome his fears, and a source previously told E! News that Travis tries to "make every day special" for the KUWTK star.
"He has gone all out to shower her with love, affection, flowers and gifts," the source explained. "He is very into her and waited a long time to be able to show her how much he cares. He wants to spend all of his time with her and is constantly telling her how much he loves her."
The duo have been friends for years before turning romantic.
Travis already received a tattoo commemorating his undying adoration for Kourtney, and Kourtney has been spending time with Travis' two kids Landon and Alabama.
