Why Jackée Harry “Absolutely Did Not Want” to Play Her Character in Sister, Sister

Can you imagine Sister, Sister without Jackée Harry? Well, according to the actress, that was almost the case.
The Emmy winner, who portrayed Lisa Landry on the hit show, has confessed that she didn't initially want to take on the role. "I absolutely did NOT want to play Lisa Landry," she confessed on Twitter on Mother's Day. "I was too young and sexy to be anybody's MOTHER!"
"But my sister eventually convinced me to take the part and I'm glad I did because it helped me realize how fulfilling it is to mentor younger women," the director continued. "Showing other people how to develop their skills & talents, helping them gain confidence, self-worth, self-awareness, love for others – it feeds my soul in a way that not even acting does."
The comedian also reflected on what influence both her on-screen and off-screen character upheld, specifically with co-stars Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry. "Imagine my happiness when I see the wonderful women & mothers, Tia & Tamera have become," she wrote. "Add on to that how the Lisa character resonated with so many of you watching from home! All these years later I see how important it was to have a black mom like her on TV."
The thread was inspired by the very special occasion of Mother's Day, to which she gave a shoutout to all mothers in her own very special way, including, "To all the moms out there who are doing your best to raise your kids and hustling so hard to achieve your dreams, I see you. I love you. You're the perfect example of how mothers can be sexy, strong, and successful. Happy Mother's Day!"
The 227 star played the iconic role of mother and fashion designer Lisa on the WB hit show—which starred twins Tia and Tamera in their breakout roles—for six seasons from 1994 to 1999. Although the family-friendly scripted series ended over 20 years ago, the show made for a cult classic and developed a dedicated following, especially amongst millennials, throughout the years.
Even Tamera explained her former TV mom's influence when she had Jackée as a guest on the talk show, The Real, back in 2014.
As one of the best TV moms to grace the screen with wit and flare, we're just glad to see the actress appreciates her character just as much as her fanbase.