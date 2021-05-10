Why Jackée Harry “Absolutely Did Not Want” to Play Her Character in Sister, Sister

Watch : Popular '90s Black Sitcoms Coming to Netflix

Can you imagine Sister, Sister without Jackée Harry? Well, according to the actress, that was almost the case.



The Emmy winner, who portrayed Lisa Landry on the hit show, has confessed that she didn't initially want to take on the role. "I absolutely did NOT want to play Lisa Landry," she confessed on Twitter on Mother's Day. "I was too young and sexy to be anybody's MOTHER!"

"But my sister eventually convinced me to take the part and I'm glad I did because it helped me realize how fulfilling it is to mentor younger women," the director continued. "Showing other people how to develop their skills & talents, helping them gain confidence, self-worth, self-awareness, love for others – it feeds my soul in a way that not even acting does."

The comedian also reflected on what influence both her on-screen and off-screen character upheld, specifically with co-stars Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry. "Imagine my happiness when I see the wonderful women & mothers, Tia & Tamera have become," she wrote. "Add on to that how the Lisa character resonated with so many of you watching from home! All these years later I see how important it was to have a black mom like her on TV."