You Star Scott Speedman and Girlfriend Lindsay Rae Hofmann Are Expecting Their First Baby

Scott Speedman is about to become a first-time dad.
The 45-year-old Felicity alum and girlfriend Lindsay Rae Hofmann are expecting their first child together, as she posted a photo to Instagram showing off her pregnant belly on Sunday, May 9.
"In full bloom," she wrote on Mother's Day, adding cherry-blossom emojis. "Baby girl Speedman coming soon."
The couple, who have been Instagram official since July 2017, shared a black-and-white pic to Instagram of themselves cuddling on Valentine's Day. "Lova," Lindsay captioned that one, adding a rose emoji.
Lindsay co-hosts the Real Girl Series podcast with Giana Francesca Califano and Jessica Lucatorto, and the project's official Instagram account posted a black-and-white photo on May 9 of the Juillet swimwear co-founder with a hand on her baby bump.
"Happy first Mother's Day to our beautiful @lindsayraehofmann," read the post's caption. "You are a goddess and we are melting watching you become the most loving, gentle and nurturing mama. We cannot wait to meet your cutie little nugget [heart emojis] your Aunties love you so much already!"
Scott, who rose to fame by playing Ben opposite Keri Russell's title character on the teen drama Felicity, is also known for the TV series Animal Kingdom and such films as Underworld: Awakening and The Vow.
As fans know, he and Keri dated in real life while filming Felicity. They both reminisced about the relationship during a May 2017 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, where Scott jokingly referred to himself as a "disaster of a boyfriend."
In October 2020, it was announced that Scott had joined the cast of Netflix's You for season 3. He is set to play Matthew, a CEO and husband who isn't great at expressing his emotions.
