Katy Perry Clearly Isn't Impressed by Orlando Bloom's Mother's Day Tribute to Her

Katy Perry is even more modest than we realized, as she apparently doesn't have time for Orlando Bloom to sing her praises.

The 44-year-old Carnival Row star took to Instagram on Sunday, May 9 to share a heartfelt message for his fiancée on her first Mother's Day since the couple welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August.

As part of the tribute, Orlando—who also shares 10-year-old son Flynn with ex Miranda Kerr—reposted a wacky fan-generated image showing himself holding a miniature version of the mermaid Katy dressed as for a Resorts World Las Vegas ad campaign last month.

"Got myself a real catch [fish and heart emojis]," he wrote about Katy. "Sending love and respect to all the amazing people who have shaped our lives, supported us and loved us unconditionally. Happy Mother's Day."

However, Katy's comment proved she was hoping Orlando would demonstrate his affection for her in a more practical way. "baby pls can you bring me a bengal spice tea," the 36-year-old "Firework" singer hilariously and unsentimentally wrote.