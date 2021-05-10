Lori Loughlin's Daughters Celebrate Her First Mother's Day After Being Released From Prison

Watch : How Lori Loughlin Is Adjusting to Life After Prison

Lori Loughlin's daughters are sharing public messages to her on this special day.

The 56-year-old Full House alum's two daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, both took to their Instagram accounts on Sunday, May 9 to share tributes to Lori on her first Mother's Day since she was released from prison for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

Olivia posted a black-and-white throwback pic of Lori appearing ready for a night out. "you are the best. period," the 21-year-old YouTuber captioned it, adding a number of heart-eyes and heart emojis.

For her part, Bella shared several film stills showing herself with Olivia and Lori from many years ago. "mama bear," Bella, 22, wrote.

The posts appear to suggest the family is enjoying happier times following Lori and husband Mossimo Giannulli both having been released from prison after they were convicted for their roles in the scheme to get Olivia and Bella admitted into USC.