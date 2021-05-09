Karolína Kurková Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3

Oh, baby!
Karolina Kurková took to Instagram on Mother's Day to announce she and her husband, Archie Drury, welcomed their third child together. This marks the couple's first daughter, as they are already parents to sons Tobin Jack Drury, 11, and Noah Lee Drury Kurka, 5.
"Welcome LunaGrace, our little angel," the former Victoria's Secret model captioned her post on Sunday, May 9. "Born on the pink supermoon. We are so in love."
Along with her message, the proud mom shared a sweet photo of her little one, who appeared to be sleeping. The baby was adorably bundled up in a white onesie that had angel wings.
Back in December, the 37-year-old model announced her family was expanding in a personal essay for Glamour Magazine. She explained that she and her husband were "surprised but excited" about her pregnancy.
"I believe things happen when they are supposed to—it's part of that magic thing we don't always have control over," she penned at the time. "We have to surrender, be patient, evolve, and grow. But being pregnant for the third time, and especially being pregnant during this time, is a different experience."
The mom of three expressed just how different this pregnancy was compared to her previous ones.
"When I had my two other pregnancies, I was younger," she described. "Now in my mid-30s, I'm more confident in my skin and benefitting from a year that's brought so many opportunities to think, reflect, and reevaluate. I think this time has brought a lot of things to the surface for many of us—things we might have dismissed or thought we could deal with later—and forced us to think about who we are and what really matters. The focus has shifted."
As she perfectly put things, "Pregnancy is such a special, magical moment...Pregnancy made me in awe of what my body can do and endure."
"My third pregnancy has given me the opportunity to finally feel free in my body," Karolina added. "This is a vulnerable time, an intimate time, for all of us."
Just two months ago, the supermodel revealed she tested positive for the coronavirus while she was expecting.
"At first, finding out I had COVID while pregnant was unnerving, especially as I didn't know anybody who had it while they were pregnant," she said in an interview with Babe by HATCH in March. "I remember we didn't have symptoms but decided to get tested, and sure enough, the next day, the doctor called with a 'positive' result."
"The first night I was a little scared but went into full-on mama-bear mode," she explained, adding, "I had to stay vital for everyone."
In that same interview, Karolina shared her birth plan, revealing it was going to be a "waterbirth."
"Both of my sons were born at home, and I want the same for my daughter," she said. "I will have the same midwife and doula as I had with Noah, plus my husband will be there with the boys (Tobin was present for Noah's birth). Hopefully, my parents can travel to be here too as they were witness to Noah's birth, and it was miraculous and intimate. I'm manifesting this and putting it out there as I'd love to do it again, but I'm also open to other options and ready for that if need be."
Now that her little one is here, it's a party of five!