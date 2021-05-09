From Gigi Hadid to Jana Kramer, See How Your Favorite Stars Are Celebrating Mother's Day 2021

Watch : Katy Perry's First Mother's Day Plans & "American Idol" Favorites

A Mother's Day to remember!

Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars are celebrating the special holiday with heart-melting messages on social media. For one, John Legend gushed over his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and praised her for overcoming what he described as "a year that tested" her.

"Happy Mother's Day to my wonderful wife," the Grammy winner shared on Instagram on Sunday, May 9. "It's been a year that tested you in so many ways but you've come through stronger, wiser, happier and a better mother than ever. I'm so fortunate to have you as my partner, my inspiration and my best friend. I love you forever."

Matthew Koma was another husband who celebrated his wife on Mother's Day. The 33-year-old singer raved over Younger actress Hilary Duff, who recently welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Mae.

"Watching this one grow into a mother of 3 has easily been the most humbling experience of my life," Matthew wrote on Instagram. "The patience, power, love & empathy required to mom the way she moms is so far beyond anything I could dream of possessing."