Ryan Dorsey Honors Naya Rivera on First Mother's Day Since Her Death

Watch : Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Praises "Strong" Son Josey

Ryan Dorsey is remembering a very special mom on Mother's Day 2021: Naya Rivera, his late ex and the mother of their only child, son Josey Hollis Dorsey.

On Sunday, May 9, the Big Sky actor posted on his Instagram page a never-before-seen photo of the Glee star sitting beside the boy in a diner booth, getting ready to enjoy a bowl of ice cream.

"We can't say the word happy but we'll say thank you for being a mother & giving me this sweet amazing boy," Ryan wrote. "#mothersday."

Last July, two months after Mother's Day 2020, Naya drowned in California's Lake Piru while boating and swimming with Josey and getting him to safety. The actress was 33.

Glee alumni expressed their love in response to Ryan's post. Heather Morris, who played Naya's character's love interest on the musical comedy series, commented, "This broke me," adding four red heart emojis and the words, "I love you."