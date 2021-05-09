Surprise! Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Expecting Baby No. 4

Watch : Thomas Rhett & Wife Lauren Speak Against Racism for Their Daughter

Country star Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins' family is expanding!

On May 8, the couple, who married in 2012 after knowing each other since childhood, shared separate Instagram posts about Lauren's pregnancy.

"SURPRISE," Lauren captioned an Instagram post that featured Thomas and herself holding her pregnant belly. "He just couldn't wait any longer, so @thomasrhettakins told our newest little secret onstage at @billybobstexas in Ft. Worth (my mama's hometown) just in time for Mother's Day. Akins family expanding in November 2021 with our FOURTH baby girl."

The "Die a Happy Man" artist detailed the big reveal on his own Instagram, where he shared a photo from the same night.

"Well... we are pregnant again," he wrote. "Tonight when I was on stage in Fort Worth about to play 'to the guys that date my girls' my wife talked to me in my (ear monitors) and said 'you can tell them if you want' so anyways, now you know. We are pumped to be having our 4th girl."