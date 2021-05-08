Lisa Kudrow Shares Rare Photos of Son Julian to Celebrate His 23rd Birthday

Watch : Jennifer Aniston & "Friends" Iconic Moments: E! News Rewind

Lisa Kudrow may not be in the same place as her son Julian, but she still found a sweet way to celebrate his birthday.

On May 7, the Friends alum took to Instagram to share several photos of herself FaceTiming the 23-year-old-filmmaker, who recently had his short Mind Made Up screen at the Portland Comedy Film Festival. Lisa captioned the post, "FaceTime with my boy to say HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!"

Lisa's friends gushed over Julian's birthday in the comments section. Jennifer Aniston wrote, "Happy Birthday, Juls!!! Feels like yesterday that you arrived." Courteney Cox added, "Happy Birthday Julian!!"

Courtney's former husband David Arquette, who also appeared in an episode of Friends, where he accidentally stalked Lisa's character Phoebe Buffay, wrote, "CHEESE AND CRACKERs!!!" which, as it seems, is an inside joke of some kind between the stars. Lisa wrote back, "CHEESE AND CRACKERS!!! Julian's first guffaw courtesy of the wonderful David Arquette!!"

Scandal star Dan Bucatinsky, who is also Lisa's producing partner, also made sure to send Julian some love, writing, "H a p p y!! B i r t h d a y Julian!!!" So did Whitney Cummings, who nodded to Julian's career in film. "Omg happy birthday!" she posted. "Can't wait to work for him one day!"