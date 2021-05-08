Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young and More Selling Sunset Stars Reunite to Film New Season

Hollywood's hottest real estate agents are back together again!
On Friday, May 7, Selling Sunset's beloved cast members reunited to film the upcoming fourth season of the hit Netflix series. Those ready for their close-up? Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young, Mary Fitzgerald, Maya Vander, Amanza Smith, Christine Quinn and twin brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim.
Many of the Netflix stars expressed their excitement over their reunion.
"Me & my GIRLS, back like we never left," Heather shared on Instagram. "It's been so long since we've all been able to be in the office together but we're back and SO happy to be reunited!!!"
"I may have missed the colorful memo today, but everyone's outfits were on point," she continued, before asking her followers, "Does anyone here watch Selling Sunset for the fashion? Or what's your favorite part of the show: the fashion, the real estate, the drama or the cast?? or is it just all of the above!?"
Mary also posted a sweet message about the Selling Sunset cast on Instagram.
"Let's do this thing!" she captioned her post. "We're back baby! Selling Sunset Season 4 & 5 coming to you so so sooooon!!!"
"A quick trip to lala! First time since lockdown. Good to be back," Maya wrote, with Brett adding, "My second fam! So fun with you all today!"
Noticeably missing from the crew was Davina Potratz, who revealed she left the Oppenheim Group in October and is now working with their rival real estate agency, Douglas Elliman in Beverly Hills. However, she is still slated to appear in the new season.
Although Davina was nowhere to be seen, she did share celebratory emojis in the comments section of some of the cast members' posts.
Another Selling Sunset shake-up? Brett revealed he branched out and started his own firm, Oppenheim Real Estate. Moreover, Maya, who still works with the Oppenheim Group, is now based in Miami.
Back in March, E! News exclusively spoke to the cast as they announced that Selling Sunset would be renewed for seasons four and five. "It's time to get to work," Christine gushed at the time, before adding, "We're gonna probably burn a little sage, say a prayer. But let's do this!"
While the stars are keeping details of the fourth season under wraps, there's certainly a lot going on in their personal lives.
For one, Christine announced she is pregnant, and expecting her first child with her husband Christian Richard. Chrishell recently became single after a whirlwind romance with Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe. Additionally, Heather and Tarek El Moussa are ready to get married.
It's only a matter of time before fans see everything unfold in the new season. In the meantime, the first three seasons of Selling Sunset are now streaming on Netflix.