LaKeith Stanfield Apologizes for Anti-Semitic Clubhouse Chat

Watch : Best Fashion Moments at The 2021 Oscars

Recent Oscar nominee LaKeith Stanfield has issued an apology after co-moderating a Clubhouse discussion that turned anti-Semitic.

On the night of Wednesday, May 5, the 29-year-old Get Out actor joined a chat room on the social network in which several bigoted comments were made against Jewish people, The Daily Beast reported. Some users attempted to justify Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan's remarks comparing Jews to termites, made in 2018. Other participants discussed late Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler in a positive light, the news site also reported.

"Yesterday I entered an online chat room on ClubHouse about the teachings of Louis Farrakhan," Stanfield said in a statement to E! News on Friday, May 7. "When the room's participants noticed me, I was quickly made a moderator of this room. At some point during the dialogue the discussion took a very negative turn when several users made abhorrent anti-Semitic statements and at that point, I should have either shut down the discussion or removed myself from it entirely."

He continued, "I condemn hate speech and discriminatory views of every kind. I unconditionally apologize for what went on in that chat room, and for allowing my presence there to give a platform to hate speech. I am not an anti-Semite nor do I condone any of the beliefs discussed in that chat room."