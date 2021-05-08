Mac Miller’s Family Speaks Out Against “Exploitative” Biography About the Late Rapper

Watch : Mac Miller's Dad Speaks Out About Drug Arrest

Mac Miller's family is instigating a boycott of a new biography about the late musician, who died in 2018 of an accidental drug overdose at age 26.

His mom, Karen Meyers, released a lengthy statement on Instagram on Friday, May 7, to condemn an upcoming book by writer Paul Cantor, titled Most Dope: The Extraordinary Life of Mac Miller, which is set to release on January 18, 2022.

Now that the book is available for pre-order, Karen made it clear that it's "not authorized or endorsed by Malcolm's family and has been written by a writer with whom Malcolm did not have a relationship." She claimed that Paul, who has written for The New York Times and Billboard, "had no meaningful access to those that were closest to Malcolm," including friends, family and collaborators.

"In fact, the writer of this book was made aware at the outset of the process of writing this book that the family and friends of Malcolm were uncomfortable with him authoring this biography, yet he chose to proceed against our polite insistence that he not do a disservice to Malcolm's legacy through writing a book without legitimate primary sources," she continued.