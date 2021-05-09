May 2021 Celeb Book Club Picks From Reese Witherspoon, Camilla Parker-Bowles, Carl Radke & More

"Holy Moly!... you will NOT be able to put this book down! If you're looking for the ultimate page turner, I highly recommend The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave," Reese Witherspoon shared.

The actress said, "This story centers around Hannah, who is settling into her new role as a wife & stepmother when her husband suddenly disappears leaving her with an ominous note and a request to protect his daughter. There's so much to love about this thrilling, roller coaster of a novel: mysterious identities, unreliable friendships, dubious loyalties and terrifying chase sequences through the streets of Austin, Texas."