Brie & Nikki Bella's Sons Have an Unbreakable Bond in Latest Video Update

Buddy Danielson and Matteo Chigvintsev couldn't be closer.

On Thursday, May 6, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella took to Instagram to share adorable updates on their sons, who are clearly budding best friends. In the image shared to Brie's Instagram account, Buddy and Matteo are seen enjoying each other's company while playing with an activity table.

So, it's no wonder Brie captioned the photo, "BFF's for Life."

You can say that again! Nikki also showcased the little ones' unbreakable bond by sharing footage from the sweet play date. In the first video, Matteo's seen reaching out for his cousin while adorably looking around at his other relatives.

What's even cuter? The second clip showed little Matteo crawling to his Aunt Brie.

"My two little lollipops," Nikki wrote on Instagram. "Teo loves his Emme and Auntie Brizee so much! He does a few crawls a day, he's trying so hard, it's the best! He's already doing the army crawl everywhere!! He's growing so fast it's crazy!! #buddyandmatteo."