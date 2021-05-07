Here's Your First Look at Katie Thurston's Fiery First Night on The Bachelorette

Watch : Chris Harrison Replaced By Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe as "Bachelorette" Host

Katie Thurston is red hot and ready for love in the first photos from the new season of The Bachelorette.

On May 7, the official Instagram account for the ABC dating competition shared its first look at its new leading lady Katie. As fans know, Katie competed for Matt James' heart on the most recent season of The Bachelor, where she was eliminated in week six.

"Get ready," the account captioned two photos of Katie in a long red gown, seemingly waiting for her suitors to arrive. "#TheBachelorette begins in ONE MONTH!"

Katie herself commented on the post, writing, "I can't believe how quickly time flies when you're searching for love."

Bachelor Nation fans were equally as excited to see Katie's quest for love unfold.

"One of the best bachelorettes ever!" one follower noted in the comments section. "So excited for her season."

Another added, "Very much serving look Ms. Katieeeee.. so ready to see how this season goes."