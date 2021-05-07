Saint West Looks So Grown Up in Kim Kardashian's New Sweet Photos

Saint West is all grown up!
The five-year-old did an adorable photoshoot with mom Kim Kardashian on May 7, 2021 to kick off Mother's Day weekend. Kim captioned the series of Instagram photos with a rocket and blue heart emoji. It's clear their love for one another is ready to "blast off" as Kim gazes adoringly at her second eldest child. Saint even gives Kim a bite-smooch on the cheek before Kim hugs him rolling on the ground. Aw!
A laidback Kim duck faces throughout the four sweet snapshots, and the SKIMS founder is donning a grey top with charcoal sweatpants and white sneakers for a comfy monochromatic chic look. Saint is looking equally as stylish in cut-off sweat shorts and a beige jersey top. Fans commented on how big Kim's "mama's boy" looks in her recent pics.
Saint first made headlines during quarantine after he gave himself a new haircut on New Year's Eve. By May 2021, he's sporting braids and can't get enough of Kim!
Proud mom Kim previously called Saint "one of my life's soul mates" for his fifth birthday in December 2020. "You will always be my baby boy. Enjoy your golden bday this year Sainty!" she captioned.
We just can't believe how Saint looks so grown up now! Check out the new snapshots below and continue scrolling to relive his most adorable photos from over the years.