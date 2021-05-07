Saint West Looks So Grown Up in Kim Kardashian's New Sweet Photos

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Life Since Filing For Divorce

Saint West is all grown up!

The five-year-old did an adorable photoshoot with mom Kim Kardashian on May 7, 2021 to kick off Mother's Day weekend. Kim captioned the series of Instagram photos with a rocket and blue heart emoji. It's clear their love for one another is ready to "blast off" as Kim gazes adoringly at her second eldest child. Saint even gives Kim a bite-smooch on the cheek before Kim hugs him rolling on the ground. Aw!

A laidback Kim duck faces throughout the four sweet snapshots, and the SKIMS founder is donning a grey top with charcoal sweatpants and white sneakers for a comfy monochromatic chic look. Saint is looking equally as stylish in cut-off sweat shorts and a beige jersey top. Fans commented on how big Kim's "mama's boy" looks in her recent pics.

Saint first made headlines during quarantine after he gave himself a new haircut on New Year's Eve. By May 2021, he's sporting braids and can't get enough of Kim!