Nicole Byer To Guest Star on the Season Finale of Home Economics

What a treat, what a dream.

Home Economics is welcoming a delightful guest star for its season one finale, and it's particularly great news for fans of the podcast Best Friends With Nicole Byer and Sasheer Zamata. If you're aware that Sasheer Zamata already stars on Home Economics, you might be able to guess the other piece of news!

E! News can exclusively reveal that Nicole Byer will be making a guest appearance in "Opus Cabernet, 2015, $500." She'll play Amanda Conley, an intimidating book editor who might be publishing the book Tom (Topher Grace) has been secretly writing. Of course, this isn't going to go over all that well with the rest of the family, since the book is a tell-all about them.

The news comes out at a family party celebrating their parents' anniversary—an annual event that apparently never goes off without a hitch. In fact, "the celebration might just be the worst one yet," thanks to Tom's book.