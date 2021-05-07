Watch Heidi Montag’s Inspiring Message After Shutting Down Body Shamers

Heidi Montag is standing tall after fending off body shamers.
After her sister-in-law body shamed her on April 23, Heidi shared an empowering message with E! News.
"It's just important not to let people label you or project their image on you," she reflected in a new interview. "A lot of people are going through their own stuff, and it's just important to feel good about yourself and not let people kind of body shame you or make you feel like you should be a certain way."
Heidi, 34, continued, "Especially in the pandemic, maybe people are eating more or drinking more or indulging more, and everyone has a lot going on."
Her advice? "It's important to just feel confident, comfortable with who you are—more inside than even out, but just to embrace who you are," the MTV star said.
Her inspiring message comes two weeks after Stephanie Pratt faced backlash for claiming Heidi had a "cute bump." Heidi's husband, Spencer Pratt, was forced to shut down the gossip, writing on Instagram, "Heidi is not pregnant. Just being body shamed."
Back in February, fans speculated that The Hills star could be pregnant (she is, in fact, trying for baby No. 2). But Heidi set the record straight with a message of self-love, posting on Instagram at the time, "I love my body! Many people have been speculating and commenting about my weight. I am not pregnant(not yet)... I also weigh more than I ever have but I am also stronger than I have ever been."
However, it's true that she can't wait to be pregnant again. Already mom to 3-year-old Gunner, the reality star teased her baby making plans with Spencer, whom she married in 2008.
"We've been trying since December, so hopefully sooner than later," Heidi shared ahead of the season premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings, which airs on Wednesday, May 12.
She explained, "Before the pandemic, we were talking about having another child. And then the pandemic hit, and we didn't know where the world was going... or if there was even going to be a functioning society. At that point, it was kind of scary of what was going to happen. So, we waited a little bit."
Now, the entrepreneurs are ready to take the leap. "I would really like that," she said of having another little one. "It's hard, because usually there's never a good time to have a child. Like, you can't pick a perfect time. But the pandemic just made it even more challenging for us to personally make that decision."
One of the complicating factors was the fact that it was "really hard" to keep their accessories and wellness company Pratt Daddy thriving during the COVID-19 lockdown.
"We put everything into [it]," Heidi said. "It's kind of a luxury business for a lot of people, and people are buying essentials, you know, food and water. So, for us, that took a lot of our focus."
As Spencer, 37, joked during their chat with E! News, "We should have been selling toilet paper that had crystals in the toilet paper!"
In addition to a shift in their business strategy, Spencer explained that their social life took a hit, as they stayed at home throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Now that nightlife is opening back up again, he admitted he's partying like it's "the end of the world."
Describing the new season of The Hills reboot, he noted, "That is a big difference from other seasons. Like, yeah, I always partied, but this time it was like, 'I can freaking—I am letting loose partying.'" According to Spencer, "There's definitely more alcohol than ever."
Tune in for the big bash on MTV on May 12.