Ariana Grande's New and Improved Wax Figure Will Make You Do a Double Take

Ariana Grande has no tears left to cry, because her new wax figure is flawless.

A new figure of the "7 rings" singer is officially on display at Madame Tussauds Hollywood, a wax museum which features many models of A-list stars. On May 6, the museum took to Instagram to share a pic of the figure, which bears a striking resemblance to Ari. Beside a photo of the figure sporting a black crop top and skirt with metal detailing, the account wrote, "You want it? We got it. Ariana Grande has arrived at Madame Tussauds Hollywood."

Followers in the comments section couldn't believe the wax look-alike wasn't the real deal.

"swear I actually thought this was her," one wrote. Another added, "It looks SO real!!!" A third commented, "FINALLY A GOOD ONE."

The "finally" is referring to Ariana's less than accurate wax figure that first went on display in 2019 at Madame Tussauds London. While the model did rock the Nickelodeon alum's thigh-high boots, oversized sweatshirt and famous high ponytail, the face wasn't exactly recognizable.