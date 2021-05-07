Aubrey Plaza Reveals She's Married to Longtime Boyfriend Jeff Baena

Aubrey Plaza revealed she secretly married longtime boyfriend and frequent collaborator Jeff Baena.
The Parks & Recreation actress announced the happy news on Instagram this Friday, May 7. She posted a photo of herself looking up at the comedy writer, sharing, "So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to italia to cause some more trouble."
It's unclear when the 36-year-old actress and 43-year-old director tied the knot, but her rep confirmed to E! News that the pair are indeed married.
Apparently, their nuptials came as a surprise to a handful of Aubrey's friends. Her Happiest Season co-star Mary Steenburgen initially voiced excitement for their next project, before realizing Aubrey referred to Jeff as her husband. She commented, "Whoa!!!! Just took in the word husband and I am sending you both love and congratulations and blessings!!!!!"
It appears the newlyweds will soon be taking off to Italy to begin filming their new movie, Spin Me Round.
Jeff co-wrote the script with Alison Brie, who previously starred alongside Aubrey in the comedy The Little Hours, which Jeff also directed. According to Deadline, the comedy also stars Fred Armisen, Debby Ryan, Molly Shannon, Lil Rel Howery and more "fun people," as Aubrey described them.
Per the logline, Brie will portray Amber, who manages an Italian chain restaurant in Bakersfield, Calif. Amber wins an all-expenses paid trip to meet the owner of said franchise in Italy, along with other managers, but it's not the Italian getaway she dreamed of.
Aubrey and Jeff have collaborated on various projects since meeting in 2011, and though some relationships crumble under the stress of mixing business and pleasure, Aubrey previously told People they're able to strike a "balance."
"I think that when you're with someone that is in your field, they understand what you're dealing with on a deeper level. So obviously you are able to support each other and really understand kind of the journey that we're both on," she explained. "So I think that can be really great."
Aubrey added, "I think that one of the great things about our careers is that we are forced to be independent, take little breaks, go off and do our things and come back. So it's kind of fun. Nothing is ever the same."
When they're not filming or writing a movie, they're playing board games or chilling out at home. In a 2013 interview with Cosmopolitan, the actress shared, "He's a creative person and we understand each other on that level. When we're together we like hanging out at home. We're happy having people over and playing Settlers of Catan or Battlestar Galactica. We're kind of dorks."
Prior to dating Jeff, Aubrey was in a relationship with Scott Pilgrim vs. the World co-star Michael Cera. In 2016, she told RuPaul and Michelle Visage they're still good friends, adding, "He's just a weird little freak and we speak the same language...He's one of the funniest people I know."