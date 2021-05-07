Aubrey Plaza Reveals She's Married to Longtime Boyfriend Jeff Baena

Watch : "Parks & Recreation" Cast Can't Imagine Not Reuniting

Aubrey Plaza revealed she secretly married longtime boyfriend and frequent collaborator Jeff Baena.

The Parks & Recreation actress announced the happy news on Instagram this Friday, May 7. She posted a photo of herself looking up at the comedy writer, sharing, "So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to italia to cause some more trouble."

It's unclear when the 36-year-old actress and 43-year-old director tied the knot, but her rep confirmed to E! News that the pair are indeed married.

Apparently, their nuptials came as a surprise to a handful of Aubrey's friends. Her Happiest Season co-star Mary Steenburgen initially voiced excitement for their next project, before realizing Aubrey referred to Jeff as her husband. She commented, "Whoa!!!! Just took in the word husband and I am sending you both love and congratulations and blessings!!!!!"

It appears the newlyweds will soon be taking off to Italy to begin filming their new movie, Spin Me Round.