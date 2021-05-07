Kaley Cuoco Teases What's to Come for Season 2 of The Flight Attendant

Watch : Kaley Cuoco Shares Must-See "Great Travel Hack" Secrets

She's flying west.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Kaley Cuoco teased what's in store for her character when The Flight Attendant returns for season two. According to Kaley, the writers' room is currently working on the new season and is "coming up with some super fun adventures for Cassie, per normal."

"I think as far as the personal journey that I want to see Cassie go on is, you know, we start at the end of the season," she shared, "she's technically—she is sober, and she wants to live a sober life and we're going to see her make every mistake that you make when you start out at the sober life."

While the series is no stranger to jet-setting, the highly anticipated second season will find itself based in Los Angeles. "We moved the show to LA and Cassie will be moving to LA, which will be obviously not a good move for her," she continued. "And then she's very black and white and I think she thinks this is going to be an easy fix. Like, 'Oh great, now I'm sober I'm going to put the past behind me'. I think she's gonna learn super-fast that that is not how life works. And I get to be in my own bed every night, it's a win-win."