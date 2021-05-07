Kaley Cuoco Teases What's to Come for Season 2 of The Flight Attendant

She's flying west.
In an exclusive chat with E! News, Kaley Cuoco teased what's in store for her character when The Flight Attendant returns for season two. According to Kaley, the writers' room is currently working on the new season and is "coming up with some super fun adventures for Cassie, per normal."
"I think as far as the personal journey that I want to see Cassie go on is, you know, we start at the end of the season," she shared, "she's technically—she is sober, and she wants to live a sober life and we're going to see her make every mistake that you make when you start out at the sober life."
While the series is no stranger to jet-setting, the highly anticipated second season will find itself based in Los Angeles. "We moved the show to LA and Cassie will be moving to LA, which will be obviously not a good move for her," she continued. "And then she's very black and white and I think she thinks this is going to be an easy fix. Like, 'Oh great, now I'm sober I'm going to put the past behind me'. I think she's gonna learn super-fast that that is not how life works. And I get to be in my own bed every night, it's a win-win."
As E! News readers well know, Kaley shed her Big Bang Theory character by tackling the leading role in the HBO Max comedy-thriller. Her performance, as a careless alcoholic who finds herself in bed with a murder victim, received critical acclaim as she received Best Actress nominations at the 2021 Golden Globes, 2021 SAG Awards and the 2021 Critics' Choice Television Awards.
Although Kaley didn't walk away with any of the awards, she made it clear that her mantra was "losing is winning."
"That's what we kind of lived by. Honestly, I've done, obviously a handful of award shows, as part of The Big Bang Theory cast, which we're always fun and great," she recalled. "I've never had one where it's been personally set around a role just me by myself. Even though this was digital and very, very different, it was still the award season of my dreams."
Kaley noted that she was "very proud of this moment," which is why she and her team made sure to make the most of it. We're, of course, talking about her post-loss photo at the Golden Globes.
On her ultimate party for one, where she surrounded herself with pizza, cake and mac and cheese, she quipped, "I really felt like I won awards season with that photo. That was all I needed."
In addition to keeping busy with the HBO Max show, which she also executive produces, Kaley is also an ambassador for OLLY's "Future is Female" supplement line. Learn more about her partnership here.
The Flight Attendant is available to stream on HBO Max.