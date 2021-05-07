The Hilarious Reason Steph Curry's 2-Year-Old Son Thought He Was a Pro Golfer

Steph Curry's 2-year-old son, Canon Curry, knew his dad was a pro, but there was an adorable assumption as to what sport the 33-year-old truly dominates.
Wife and author Ayesha Curry made an appearance during the May 7 Mother's Day episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she dished on all things family life, which included her three children: daughters Riley Elizabeth, 8 and Ryan Carson, 5, and son Canon W. Jack, 2.
The 32-year-old shared the funny revelation that up until recently, the couple's son thought his dad played golf full-time—not basketball.
"For the longest time, he thought his dad was a golfer because of the pandemic and there was no basketball in season," she shared. "So, he's just now realizing that his dad and his uncles [Seth Curry and Damion Lee] play basketball so that's been new and exciting for us."
Host Ellen DeGeneres pointed out the toddler's impressive basketball skills that were on full display during a home video, and from the looks of it, the tiny tot seems to be a natural when it comes to handling the ball.
"It's pretty cool," Ayesha responded. She followed up with a joke, quipping, "He learned it from me."
Although there can be an argument made on where the true NBA talent lies within the family, Steph is undoubtedly enjoying an impressive season with the Golden State Warriors, for which the star has been nominated for the prestigious MVP Award. All accolades aside, the chef assures Ellen that her husband has remained as cool as a cucumber when it comes to his recent winning streak.
"It is so insane and he's one of the older guys out there now, believe it or not," she shared. "So, it's just been really cool to watch him break all these records and do it with such humility and humbleness. He comes home and it's like it never happened. He just wants some popcorn and candy."
Looks like Steph should watch out—Canon seems to be a quickly-growing competitor!