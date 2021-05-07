Vivica A. Fox Recalls the Racial Insult Ivanka Trump Made to Her on Celebrity Apprentice

Watch : Vivica A. Fox Recalls Racial Insult From Ivanka Trump on TV

Vivica A. Fox is calling out racial injustice.

The Empire star detailed a racially insensitive comment she endured by Ivanka Trump while filming Celebrity Apprentice back in 2015. Fox revealed the shocking remark to host Andy Cohen on last night's episode of For Real: The Story of Reality TV on E!.

"I will never forget that when I did Celebrity Apprentice, and Ivanka Trump, she said, 'Wow you speak very well,'" Fox explained. "You know Andy, I hate to say it, I don't think she knew at the time she was insulting us. I think at the time she thought she was complimenting us."

Cohen added that he doubts Trump knows the difference even now.

Fox continued, "She was like, 'Oh wow you guys are intelligent.' Now, I'm going to say when the show aired, Twitter went crazy, like, 'What does she mean?!'" Fox remembered.

Yet Cohen pointed out that there were a lot of other creatives who had to approve that clip before airing. "Think of the layers and layers of white people that saw a cut of that show and aired it and they said, 'Oh, this is great,'" Cohen continued.