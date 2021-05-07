Josh DuggarGeorge ClooneyKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Sex and the City's Jason Lewis Reveals If He's Returning for the Reboot

Jason Lewis recently dished on whether he’ll return to Sex and the City. Read on to find out what the actor had to say about the reboot.

Will we be seeing the "Absolute Hunk" on HBO Max's Sex and the City reboot?
 
If you were counting down the days until Jason Lewis made an appearance alongside the famous friend group, unfortunately, you will be sad to learn that his character will not be returning for the revival.
 
In a recent interview with Daily Front Row, the 49-year-old star confirms he will not reprise his role as the would-be ex-boyfriend of Kim Cattrall's character Samantha Jones.
 
"I have not [been approached], but I would be the last to know!" the actor shares. "As much as I appreciate the flattery, the conversation is about the girls."
 
Cattrall isn't appearing in the new series, titled And Just Like That, either. Although the trio of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) will be back together as they explore their everlasting friendship, which has now grown with the ladies into their 50s. But what about other characters like Mr. Big? The jury is still out on that one in particular as actor Chris Noth has been playing very coy when responding to recent speculation that he would not partake in the series.

The reboot has been a hot topic of conversation ever since HBO Max confirmed it would pick up where audiences last left off over a decade ago. Production on the highly-anticipated show is set to start in New York in late Spring.

The original show, which ran for six seasons on HBO from 1998 to 2004, became a cultural phenomenon within its run and produced two follow-up films in 2008 and 2010, respectively. And while it would've been interesting to see the model-turned-blockbuster actor back in the city without his love, alas, some things just aren't meant to be.

