Anila Sajja's Mother's Day Gift Guide Is Just What the Doctor Ordered

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Mother's Day is right around the corner. Some gifts can still ship on time for you to give to your mom. But, if they do arrive late, you might as well have the perfect present. And that's where Married to Medicine star Anila Sajja comes in. She came up with a list of Mother's Day gifts that has something for everybody. She included a weighted blanket, which helps relieve anxiety. She shared her favorite candle to continue those calm vibes. And, she even found a product that actually makes wine taste even better. Who wouldn't want that?
Anila advised Mother's Day shoppers, "Spoil them!!! This past year has been like no other...between COVID restrictions and virtual school...your special Mom NEEDS some pampering!" She also shared her favorite part of the holiday: "Not letting moms lift a finger!" The Bravolebrity elaborated, "Moms spend every day taking care of everyone else...give them the time to kick their feet up and BREATHE!!!" And you know what's relaxing? Opening the perfect gift. Check out Anila's suggestions below.
Aervana Original 1-Touch Luxury Wine Aerator in Brushed Nickel
"Make wine better?!? Please and thank you! Who doesn't love wine? This wine aerator accentuates the desirable flavors of wine, and makes it that much more enjoyable for Moms!"
Lululemon Align High Rise Pant with Pockets 25
"Leggings you can wear ALL day! Great for running errands around town or meeting the girls for a cocktail."
Gravity The Weighted Blanket
"Weighted blankets have been proven to lower anxiety, calm restlessness, and improve sleep quality. How many can I put on me…?"
Skims Waffle Joggers
"Take those yoga pants to the next level! These joggers will make your butt look like you've been jogging all day all night!"
Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Candle
"Every mom deserves a little aromatherapy. Between taking care of the kids and family you need some balance and an escape from that je ne sais quoi odor of your home." Anila isn't the only one who loves this candle. It's currently sold at Sephora, but we found it at three other stores if you want to bring that aromatherapy to your home.
Bare Foot Dreams CozyChic Unisex Robe
"Out of the shower or snuggling next to the fire...comfort to the EXTREME!!! This robe is incredibly comfortable and chic for Mom's cozy evenings at home."
Nespresso Vertuo by Breville with Aeroccino Milk Frother, Pure Chrome
"Morning pick me up...check! The perfect gift for any mom on the go...which is EVERY mom!"
There's no need to worry because these subscription boxes make perfect last-minute Mother's Day gifts.