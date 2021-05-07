Anila Sajja's Mother's Day Gift Guide Is Just What the Doctor Ordered

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Mother's Day is right around the corner. Some gifts can still ship on time for you to give to your mom. But, if they do arrive late, you might as well have the perfect present. And that's where Married to Medicine star Anila Sajja comes in. She came up with a list of Mother's Day gifts that has something for everybody. She included a weighted blanket, which helps relieve anxiety. She shared her favorite candle to continue those calm vibes. And, she even found a product that actually makes wine taste even better. Who wouldn't want that?

Anila advised Mother's Day shoppers, "Spoil them!!! This past year has been like no other...between COVID restrictions and virtual school...your special Mom NEEDS some pampering!" She also shared her favorite part of the holiday: "Not letting moms lift a finger!" The Bravolebrity elaborated, "Moms spend every day taking care of everyone else...give them the time to kick their feet up and BREATHE!!!" And you know what's relaxing? Opening the perfect gift. Check out Anila's suggestions below.