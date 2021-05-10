Here's the Advice Tiffany Moon Gave Fellow Real Housewives Newbie Crystal Kung Minkoff

Watch : "Real Housewives" All-Star Cast Revealed for New Peacock Series

Tiffany Moon has a new "Bravo bestie."

The Real Housewives of Dallas star is opening up about her new friendship with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' newest star Crystal Kung Minkoff.

"I don't remember who messaged who first but it was through Instagram," Tiffany told E! News exclusively ahead of tomorrow's RHOD reunion part two. "Regardless, it was like, 'Hey, you're on Housewives and it's my first season two. Just reaching out to let you know that I'm here to support you.' And we talked about being Chinese Americans growing up in America. She has a sister-in-law I believe that's an anesthesiologist and so she was like I totally get your doctor life and being on call.

"She was like, ‘In fact, I was pre-med for a few years in college,' and then she was like, ‘Yeah, I don't want to do that.' And then we just became friends. We have kids, her daughter Zoe is the same age as my twins Chloe and Madison and she has an older son named Max. So I'd be like, ‘What are your kids up to these days?'"