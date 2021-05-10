Here's the Advice Tiffany Moon Gave Fellow Real Housewives Newbie Crystal Kung Minkoff

Tiffany Moon has a new "Bravo bestie."
The Real Housewives of Dallas star is opening up about her new friendship with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' newest star Crystal Kung Minkoff.
"I don't remember who messaged who first but it was through Instagram," Tiffany told E! News exclusively ahead of tomorrow's RHOD reunion part two. "Regardless, it was like, 'Hey, you're on Housewives and it's my first season two. Just reaching out to let you know that I'm here to support you.' And we talked about being Chinese Americans growing up in America. She has a sister-in-law I believe that's an anesthesiologist and so she was like I totally get your doctor life and being on call.
"She was like, ‘In fact, I was pre-med for a few years in college,' and then she was like, ‘Yeah, I don't want to do that.' And then we just became friends. We have kids, her daughter Zoe is the same age as my twins Chloe and Madison and she has an older son named Max. So I'd be like, ‘What are your kids up to these days?'"
After becoming fast friends, the Bravolebrities met up in L.A. at hot spot Craig's with their husbands.
"She was like we have to go out. We have to have a double date," Tiffany recounted. "She's my new Bravo bestie."
Tiffany, who is just wrapping up her first Housewives season as Crystal's is set to premiere on May 19, even gave her new BFF an important piece of advice for any new Housewife.
"I told her, my greatest mistake that I made is that when the show started airing and I heard some of the things that the other ladies said about things that occurred like six to eight months ago when we were filming, that my feelings got hurt and then I went on social media to sort of like air my hurt feelings and that did not go so well for any of those relationships," Tiffany revealed.
"And so I kind of told her like if and when you hear cast members say things to you, about you, about events that happened a while back, reach out to them first and try to talk about it instead of going on social media and being like, ‘Well that's not what you said while we were filming!' Because that's what I did and I think that was not good for some of my friendships,' she continued. "But it was my first time and when you hear people say things about you on TV it's hurtful and I think I just sort of made some mistakes and I was trying to prevent her from making those same mistakes."
The Real Housewives of Dallas reunion part two airs this Tuesday, May 11 at 10 p.m. on Bravo. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres Wednesday, May 19 at 8 p.m.
