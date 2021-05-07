Milo Ventimiglia Has the Best Response to Those Viral Short Shorts Photos

Remember Milo Ventimiglia's short shorts?

You know the ones. The pair that had the internet thirsting over the 43-year-old actor after he wore them to the gym in April and flashed his toned leg muscles. Well, the This Is Us star is bringing them back.

In a May 6 Instagram post, Ventimiglia shared a close-up shot of the viral bottoms and wrote, "Ride em high kids." Needless to say, his followers immediately recognized the gym attire.

"The shorts heard around the world," one fan wrote in the comments section. Added another, "Oh, we've seen."

Ventimiglia appears to have a few pairs of short shorts. In addition to the camo set seen in the picture—which he was photographed in two weeks ago—the three-time Emmy nominee also has some black shorts, which he rocked at the beginning of last month.

"Milo Ventimiglia in short shorts is not what I was expecting to see this morning," one fan tweeted last month, "but I'm glad I am."

Added another social media user, "Woke up to new pictures of Milo Ventimiglia wearing short shorts, it's gonna be a good day."