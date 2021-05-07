Watch Julianna Margulies Explain How George Clooney Saved Her Career With One Phone Call

Watch : Julianna Margulies on "The Good Fight" Salary Dispute: "I Want Equal"

Julianna Margulies' career-defining role came with her part on the beloved NBC medical drama ER, and as it turns out, she credits co-star George Clooney for helping make that experience happen.

The 54-year-old actress visited Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, May 6, where host Jimmy Kimmel asked whether she'd sent George anything that day, as it was his 60th birthday.

"I wrote to him yesterday because I wanted to write to him on the last day of his 50s," she revealed. "I thought it would be fun to say—well, I call him 'Doug,' he calls me 'Carol.' It's something we've always done."

She continued, "And I said, 'On this, your last day of being 50, I just want you to know that when you're 90, and you look back and see how young 60 was, you will curse the day you wasted time thinking you're getting older, or that you're too old. So also, what's your address, I want to send you my book.'"