Grey's Anatomy Reunites April and Jackson as They Make a Huge Decision in His Next-to-Last Episode

April Kepner (Sarah Drew) made her long-awaited return to Grey's Anatomy as she and Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) reunited, and let's just say that the bombshells kept coming.
The ABC medical drama's Thursday, May 6 episode was all about Jackson, as he visited his estranged father, Robert (Eric Roberts), at the diner. The pair bonded while making sandwiches, and Robert revealed he had bought gifts for Jackson's daughter, Harriet, but never sent them. He then did his best to convince his son that even though they share the same last name, Jackson doesn't always run away from things the way Robert has.
These scenes were intercut with ones of Jackson surprising April shortly after seeing his old man by popping in on her and Harriet. Jackson announced he wants them to move to Boston with him so he can follow in the footsteps of mom Catherine (Debbie Allen) by leading the foundation in its fight for racial equity.
The episode's medical drama was limited to Robert helping Jackson with his injured hand after it got caught in a meat slicer, which led Robert to suggest that the two start a family practice together. This suggestion was about as well-received as you'd think it would be.
However, there was no shortage of personal drama. Jackson helped April nurse Harriet back to health after a high fever amid an electrical outage, and by the end of the storm, April had decided that she and their daughter would join Jackson on the east coast.
When Jackson wondered how she would break the news to her husband, Matthew (Justin Bruening), April stunned him with the news that the pair had actually split up, and that Matthew was living with his ailing sister in Philadelphia.
This led to perhaps the most memorable moment of the episode, as the former couple held hands. "Fingers crossed for new horizons," April said, and Jackson repeated it back to her. Ugh, these two.
And if you were saying to yourself, "Wait, I wonder how Jackson is going to live in Boston and still be a key member of the show," then you've gotten ahead of us. Sure enough, a preview of the Thursday, May 20 episode teased Jackson bidding farewell to his colleagues, including Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo). Commence sobbing.
As the May 6 episode aired on the east coast, ABC confirmed to E! News that the May 20 episode will be Jackson's last one as a main cast member. In a statement shared with E! News, showrunner Krista Vernoff said in part, "We will miss Jesse terribly and we will miss Jackson Avery—played to perfection for so many years."
In a recent interview with E! News, Sarah promised that Japril would enjoy a "beautiful" reunion "that will be very satisfying." So far, we'd have to agree.
Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.