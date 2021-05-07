Life of Ryan, Meet the Barkers and More MTV Reality Shows You Almost Forgot About

Watch : E!'s Famous Reality TV Families: Where Are They Now?

Sure, the music on MTV is missed, but what about the reality shows?

Although the cable network remains home to more than a few beloved series including Teen Mom, The Hills and Siesta Key, some pop culture fans can't help but remember programs they grow up on in the early 2000s.

This week, Ryan Sheckler made headlines when he discussed his experience working on Life of Ryan, his MTV reality show that aired from 2007 to 2008. The professional skateboarder recalled a time when the series interfered in his relationships.

"That's already a very intimate piece of your life that you don't want people to know about or see," he said on In Depth With Graham Bensinger. "So, we break up once and then cameras are on, we break up again, cut. Now, the mood's really awkward. And then, you know, they come over to me and they're like, 'Hey, that wasn't enough. We need to do it again.'"

The X Games gold medalist continued, "And so that's where the show became acting and it became like this thing where it was like, 'This is not what we signed up for and this is not what it started out as.'"