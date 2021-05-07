12 Comfy Heels You'll Actually Want to Wear All Day

The Jeffrey Campbell Lindsay Ankle Strap Sandals have a cushioned footbed for all-day comfort and an adjustable Velcro strap at the ankle to ensure that you have the perfect fit. One Nordstrom customer said, "It was so comfortable. No breaking in needed. Love the shoe. Great purchase."

Another shared, "These shoes are incredibly well made and comfortable! I really like the fact that the ankle strap is thick like the strap that goes across the toes, and the thick heel makes for a comfortable fit. They are the perfect neutral color and look great regardless of the time of year. Lastly, the velcro straps make them super easy to put on and take off. These are hands down my favorite heels and I plan on getting them in black too!"