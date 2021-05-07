See The Hills: New Beginnings Cast Tease Kristin Cavallari's Season 2 Cameo

Watch : "The Hills" Cast Teases Kristin Cavallari's "Incredible" Return

Will there be "drama, drama, dramaaa" when Kristin Cavallari returns to The Hills?

In an exclusive chat with E! News, The Hills: New Beginnings season two stars—including Jason Wahler, Ashley Wahler, Caroline D'Amore, Kaitlynn Carter, Brody Jenner, Brandon Lee and Frankie Delgado—exclusively teased to E! News the Very Cavallari star's upcoming cameo. As E! News readers well know, back in April, there was a glimpse of Kristin, who appeared on the original iteration of the MTV hit from 2009 to 2010, in a juicy trailer for season two.

While Kristin's participation in the new season will be brief, it's clear she made an impact on the cast during filming. For starters, Jason called his reunion with the fellow Laguna Beach alum "incredible." Per the 34-year-old reality star, he and Kristin "were so close" in high school, but "went our own ways for so many years."

"I really had not seen her in 10 years. So, it was very, very special," he shared. "It was cool. I mean, it was nice when we saw each other. It was almost like we had not not seen each other, you know? It was just like, instant connection again. So, it was special for me and I'm so happy she was able to meet my wife."