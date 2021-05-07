Kourtney Kardashian Reacts to Claims She "Single-Handedly" Ended Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Kourtney Kardashian is setting the record straight.
On tonight, May 6's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Kardashian family made the tough decision to end the hit E! series after 20 seasons. Kim Kardashian called the crew "extended family" before breaking down in tears while announcing this would be their final season.
Meanwhile Khloe Kardashian wasn't as convinced they should end things after 14 years onscreen. "It's definitely clear that everyone's decisions have been made but mine is the only one that would be against the rest of the family," Khloe confessed in this heartbreaking episode.
Kourtney Kardashian described her rocky relationship with KUWTK. "We always said we would do it together as long as we all wanted to do it and felt happy and that it made sense," Kourtney explained in a confessional. "I've definitely had my moments when I wasn't fully comfortable with filming and then there's so many exciting moments like where we've had the best times and great family trips and so many experiences that we wouldn't have had if we weren't filming. I think it's been a love-hate relationship."
The family—led by Kris Jenner—are shown making the social media rounds to confirm the news. Khloe cried while deciding whether to add a broken heart emoji in an Instagram post before calling it all "very overwhelming." Kim added that she's "ready for a break."
Yet it was Kourtney who later dealt with some unexpected backlash online. "It's so funny, there's all these memes online of like, 'Kourtney Kardashian single-handedly ended KUWTK,'" she vented to Scott Disick.
"Why? Because you've said before that you don't, like, love filming and stuff like that so they assume you're the one who made the decision?" Scott defended her. "Does it bother you?"
"Yeah they're saying it as a joke but I'm sure there's people who really believe it," Kourtney replied.
Scott said it's "obviously not true," and that wrapping up KUWTK was a family decision. Kourtney agreed and even revealed that this isn't the first time the Kardashians have questioned whether or not to continue the series.
"Every time our contract's up we always have this conversation of like, 'Do we want to keep doing this? What are we happy with? What do we want to do?'" Kourtney explained. "If everyone wanted to keep doing it I'm sure I would have kept doing it too. Unless I found my island to move to...."
But Scott seemed to have a personal reason why he's hesitant to say goodbye to KUWTK. "My biggest fear is that we will float apart and not see each other nearly as much because if we don't work together every day, we're surely not going to see each other every day," Scott told the camera. "It's very sad to me, you know. It's kind of the ending of an era."
Could Scott be worried about losing touch with Kourtney, especially after professing his love for her?
"It was going to come to an end at some point," Kourtney concluded. Who else is now dying to see the reunion special?! We'll just have to wait for more episodes first to see how it all ends.
