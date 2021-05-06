The Circle Season 2 Winner Deleesa and Husband Trevor Expecting Baby No. 2

Watch : 5 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Netflix's "The Circle"

Deleesa St. Agathe won the popularity contest at the center of season 2 of Netflix's reality show The Circle—and now, she has one more thing to celebrate!

Deleesa, who catfished her way to winning the other contestants' affections by playing as her husband Trevor, shared she was pregnant with her second child on Netflix's Strong Black Lead Instagram account. In the photo, Deleesa and Trevor—who is sporting a shirt that reads "Fight For Your Woman"—hold their daughter's hand as they smile for the camera. The account captioned the pic, "We've come full circle. Congratulations to Deleesa & Trevor on baby #2!!!"

Deleesa told The Daily Beast that she discovered she was expecting while on The Circle—and thinks it was the "goodbye sex" with Trevor that led to her second pregnancy. "I had to leave for a while, and we had to, you know, try to get it in one last time before I got on the plane," she joked.