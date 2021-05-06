15 Mother's Day Gifts That Won't Look Last-Minute

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

In case you didn't know, Mother's Day is Sunday. If the holiday celebrating mamas everywhere slipped your mind this year, it's okay! Or maybe you have ten tabs open trying to decide what to get the mother figure in your life. Wherever you might be on your gifting journey, we're here to help!

Luckily, gift cards are a thing, and you can digitally send them to your mom. But if you're looking for something mom can physically open, we've rounded up 15 thoughtful gifts that your mom will love and appreciate. Plus, retailers like Sephora, Nordstrom and Ulta allow you to order your gifts online and pick them up at a nearby store. And as long as you hide the box or bag, mom will have no idea you just picked out her gift!

For all the time-saving gifts that will make your mom oh so happy on Mother's Day, scroll below!