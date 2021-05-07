Josh DuggarGeorge ClooneyKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos
Exclusive

Aidy Bryant Reveals What's Become of Her Fabulous Shrill Wardrobe

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Aidy Bryant called her Shrill wardrobe a "labor of love" and revealed where the outfits ended up. Plus, see her cutest looks on the show.

A wardrobe fit for a leading lady.

We're, of course, talking about the fabulous fashion worn by Aidy Bryant on her Hulu series, Shrill. Ever since the comedy's debut in March 2019, Aidy's character Annie has sported incredibly chic plus-size clothes.

And, with the third and final season now streaming May 7 (which happens to also be Aidy's birthday), we had to ask the Shrill star, writer and producer where her wardrobe ended up. With a wink, she exclusively told E! News, "Let's just say no, I would never steal from the set."

Except, well, Aidy did nab "a little bit of the clothes" as well as some other items from set, she admitted. "I have one of the papers that has Annie on the cover," she revealed. "Yeah, I've got kind of a lot of stuff. I'm a collector."

We can't blame Aidy for keeping pieces from her Shrill wardrobe. Yes, the costumes were stunning but, as the Saturday Night Live star noted, they were "a labor of love for us."

"But I love the clothes on the show," she explained. "Certainly like, plus size clothing is so much better than it was, but it's still not that breadth of choice that 'normal' people get to have."

The team wanted Annie to "live in a world where that choice exists," she said, adding, "let's give this leading lady the kind of clothes that her counterparts would be able to wear."

Back in 2019, costume designer Amanda Needham told Vulture that a bulk of Annie's outfits were either made from scratch or altered off-the-rack pieces as she and her team struggled to find cute plus-size clothes.

Hulu

"Once you get to a certain size, people sort of want you to disappear," Amanda said at the time. "What about the people who aren't ashamed of showing their bodies, who want it to be more tailored and appealing stylistically?"

While plus size clothing has come leaps and bounds since 2019, we applaud Shrill for breaking the mold and continuously creating fun plus-size fashion. In fact, Aidy teased that there are more outfits to enjoy this final season, including one green number we should look out for.

"Favorite look? Tough to choose," she concluded. "There's a dress I wear to Amadi's birthday party that's like a green dress with puffy sleeves that I love."

For a closer look at Aidy's cutest Shrill looks, scroll through the images below.

Hulu
Aidy's Favorite

Aidy Bryant told E! News to "look out for" this stunning Shrill season three outfit.

Hulu
Girls' Night

During this girls' night scene, Aidy donned this vibrant strapless dress. We see you, girl.

Hulu
Business Vibes

For an important meeting, Aidy as Annie wore this fun, but professional dress.

Hulu
Club Chic

Aidy was more than cute in this season two club look.

Hulu
Vintage Vibes

Aidy was a '70s queen in this vintage ensemble from season two.

Hulu
An Interview Look

Between the patterns and the fun frames, we couldn't be more obsessed with this outfit.

Hulu
Pop of Color

We're living for the colorful sleeves from this season two scene.

Hulu
Beauty in Blue

Aidy's character was ready for a night out in this blue number.

Hulu
Shine Bright

Aidy sparkled in this sequined season one dress.

Hulu
Striking Stripes

We couldn't love this striped number more on Aidy.

Hulu
Perfect for Spring

Aidy looked so fresh in this orangey-red dress and green clogs.

Hulu
A Casual Day Look

Aidy kept it cool and casual in this Shrill scene.

Hulu
Candy Striper Chic

The Shrill star channeled an old-school candy striper for this ensemble. 

Hulu
Fall Fashion

The leading lady appeared ready for fall in this season one outfit.

Shrill season three is streaming now on Hulu.

