Aidy Bryant Reveals What's Become of Her Fabulous Shrill Wardrobe

A wardrobe fit for a leading lady.
We're, of course, talking about the fabulous fashion worn by Aidy Bryant on her Hulu series, Shrill. Ever since the comedy's debut in March 2019, Aidy's character Annie has sported incredibly chic plus-size clothes.
And, with the third and final season now streaming May 7 (which happens to also be Aidy's birthday), we had to ask the Shrill star, writer and producer where her wardrobe ended up. With a wink, she exclusively told E! News, "Let's just say no, I would never steal from the set."
Except, well, Aidy did nab "a little bit of the clothes" as well as some other items from set, she admitted. "I have one of the papers that has Annie on the cover," she revealed. "Yeah, I've got kind of a lot of stuff. I'm a collector."
We can't blame Aidy for keeping pieces from her Shrill wardrobe. Yes, the costumes were stunning but, as the Saturday Night Live star noted, they were "a labor of love for us."
"But I love the clothes on the show," she explained. "Certainly like, plus size clothing is so much better than it was, but it's still not that breadth of choice that 'normal' people get to have."
The team wanted Annie to "live in a world where that choice exists," she said, adding, "let's give this leading lady the kind of clothes that her counterparts would be able to wear."
Back in 2019, costume designer Amanda Needham told Vulture that a bulk of Annie's outfits were either made from scratch or altered off-the-rack pieces as she and her team struggled to find cute plus-size clothes.
"Once you get to a certain size, people sort of want you to disappear," Amanda said at the time. "What about the people who aren't ashamed of showing their bodies, who want it to be more tailored and appealing stylistically?"
While plus size clothing has come leaps and bounds since 2019, we applaud Shrill for breaking the mold and continuously creating fun plus-size fashion. In fact, Aidy teased that there are more outfits to enjoy this final season, including one green number we should look out for.
"Favorite look? Tough to choose," she concluded. "There's a dress I wear to Amadi's birthday party that's like a green dress with puffy sleeves that I love."
For a closer look at Aidy's cutest Shrill looks, scroll through the images below.
Shrill season three is streaming now on Hulu.